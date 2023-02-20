 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains| What are the draft guidelines on minimum capital requirements for market risk?

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

The guidelines will come into effect on April 1, 2024.

In its draft guidelines, the RBI set out the instruments to be included in the trading book (which are subject to market risk capital requirements) and those to be included in the banking book (which are subject to credit risk capital requirements).

On February 17, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued draft guidelines on minimum capital requirements for market risk Under the Basel-III framework. This is as a part of convergence of the Reserve Bank’s regulations for banks with Basel III standards.

Essentially, the draft guidelines set boundaries between the banking book and trading book of banks.

If you have already about the news development and want to understand more about it, here is an explainer.

What did the RBI say?