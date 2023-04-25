 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains: What are RBI norms for priority sector lending for banks?

Jinit Parmar
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

These prescribe the proportion of loans that should be made to economically disadvantaged sections. Meeting these targets are considered while granting regulatory clearances and approvals for various purposes.

Banks, except cooperative banks and SFBs, can co-lend with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing financial companies

Mooted by the then Finance Minister Morarji Desai in 1966, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought in priority sector lending (PSL) norms for banks in 1972 to boost credit access to and development of economically weaker sections.

Under the rules, a banking entity needs to lend 40 percent of the adjusted net bank credit to the so-called priority sector or economically weaker sections such as agriculture, micro-enterprises and other economically disadvantaged sections.

The apex bank’s norms are applicable to all the commercial banks, small finance banks (SFBs), cooperative banks and foreign banks.

But what do these norms mean for banks? And what can happen if banks do not meet the PSL targets? Here’s an explainer.