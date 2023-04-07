 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| The case for turning India into an aircraft leasing hub

Ashwini Phadnis
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The latest Budget intends to give a boost to Indian leasing companies through the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), which was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019.

The momentum for making India a global aircraft leasing hub picked up in Budget 2023-24, passed by Parliament recently. The move is required in a country where an estimated 80-85 percent of domestic airline fleets are funded through operating leases.

Why are the changes in the Budget for leasing aircraft important?

Airlines use two types of aircraft — those they purchase directly from manufacturers and those they lease from leasing companies. Under a leasing arrangement, a company buys aircraft from the manufacturer and then leases them to airlines.

According to estimates by consulting firm CAPA, Indian carriers are set to order between 1,000 and 1,200 aircraft in the next two years. A leasing hub in India will help; even if some of these aircraft are leased in India, it will bring down the cost as the leases will be immune to exchange rate volatility. Leasing done through foreign jurisdictions like Ireland are vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations.