 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains: Kirit Parikh committee recommended full deregulation of gas prices from January 2027. Here’s all you need to know.

Rachita Prasad
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST

The government-appointed panel, which submitted its report on Wednesday, November 30, has recommended a floor price and a cap for gas from legacy and old fields.

The Kirit Parikh committee, which was set up by the government to review the pricing formula for gas produced in the country as global energy prices soared, has recommended complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2027.

The government-appointed panel, which submitted its report on Wednesday, November 30, has recommended a floor price and a cap for gas from legacy and old fields. For gas produced from difficult fields, which enjoy more freedom in pricing albeit with an upper limit, the committee has recommended that the policy should be left unchanged for the next three years.

“The whole idea to do all this is that we wanted to make sure that the government’s target of 15 percent of gas in the Indian economy by 2030 has a chance of fulfilment. That requires that we produce a lot of domestic gas. Currently, only 6 percent of our total energy is from gas and we are importing 50 percent of gas,” Parikh told CNBC-TV18.

In September, the government constituted the committee, led by energy expert and former Planning Commission (since renamed NITI Aayog) member Kirit Parikh, to review the gas pricing formula for gas produced domestically with the aim to ensure a fair price even as global prices for gas remained high.

Here’s all you need to know:

What are the key recommendations and what is the impact?