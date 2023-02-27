 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Here’s what to do if you are victim of a phishing scam

Harsh Kumar
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

According to RBI guidelines, if your report gets proven post an investigation, the bank has to pay the entire amount to the customer within 10 days. In cases where the liability of the customer is to be decided, the complaint has to be addressed within 90 days.

Representative Image

A large number of customers have taken to social media after receiving fake messages that claim to be from leading banks asking for personal account details. Lavanya Mohan, a financial writer based in Chennai, shared an incident where she got an SMS from a number claiming HDFC Bank authority with a link to update her Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Maybe you too have received such messages in the past. Here’s an explainer to understand how such scamsters operate and what can you do if you find that you are a victim of such an attack.

To begin with, what is the modus operandi of such scamsters?

Generally, fraudsters create a third-party phishing website that looks like an existing genuine website, such as - a bank’s website or an e-commerce website or a search engine, etc. Then links to these websites are circulated by fraudsters through Short Message Service (SMS) / social media / email / Instant Messenger, etc.