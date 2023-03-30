MC Explains | All there is to know about liquidity facility for standalone primary dealers

The Reserve Bank of India will offer an additional Rs 5,000 crore to standalone primary dealers under the Standing Liquidity Facility on March 31. This will be provided at 6.50 percent, the prevailing repo rate.

Here is an explainer:

What is the Standing Liquidity Facility?

MC Explains

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15