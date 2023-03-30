 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains | All there is to know about liquidity facility for standalone primary dealers

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

According to the RBI, funds availed through this window have to be repaid by April 5.

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India will offer an additional Rs 5,000 crore to standalone primary dealers under the Standing Liquidity Facility on March 31. This will be provided at 6.50 percent, the prevailing repo rate.

Here is an explainer:

What is the Standing Liquidity Facility?

MC Explains