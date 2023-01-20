 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer: How can banks use ChatGPT?

Jinit Parmar
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

ChatGPT, an AI powered chatbot, can create high-powered conversations that experts say could be beneficial as well as risky for banks.

Over at the World Economic Forum at Davos, where some of the world’s rich and powerful have congregated, ChatGPT is a hot topic of discussion ((Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Banks in India are increasingly incorporating technology such as artificial intelligence (AI)-backed services in their operations. From using chatbots to partnering with fintech firms, banks are exploring how to include new-age technology.

The latest in the world of AI is ChatGPT, an advanced chatbot developed by OpenAI, an AI research laboratory backed by investors including Microsoft and Khosla Ventures.

While it is likely more useful than other chatbots or dialogue systems, it’s still too early for Indian banks to start using ChatGPTs.

What is ChatGPT?

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is a model that interacts in a conversational way.

Termed one of the most advanced chatbots with over 175 billion communication parameters, it can be used across industries to create conversations, help solve queries, and engage with customers, among other things.