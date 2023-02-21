 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer: Government invokes Section 11 of the Electricity Act. What is the clause and what can it do?

Sweta Goswami
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

The government has asked all power plants that use imported coal to operate at full capacity, anticipating an increase in peak electricity demand in the country.

The Central government on February 20 asked all imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to run at full capacity by invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, anticipating peak demand of 229 gigawatts (GW) in April.

“To ensure availability of electricity to meet the anticipated demand, the generation from ICB power plants needs to be increased. Accordingly, in larger public interest, for ensuring optimum generation from ICB plants, directions are issued under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, that all ICB power plants shall operate and generate power to their full capacity,” the power ministry said in an order. “Where the imported coal based plant is under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) the resolution professional shall take steps to make it functional.”

Moneycontrol has a copy of the order dated February 20, 2023.

The ministry said India’s power demand hit an all-time high of about 215 GW last year, driven by the spike in demand from households amid a heatwave in March, April and May, and a pick-up in industrial demand.