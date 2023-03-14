 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Utkarsh Small Finance halts IPO launch due to market conditions, says CEO

Jinit Parmar
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Utkarsh Small Finance bank got SEBI approval for the share sale in October 2022

The lender’s initial plan was to raise Rs 1350 crore from the IPO which was later trimmed to Rs 500 crore.

Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has halted its initial public offering (IPO) plan, said Govind Singh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO). The bank, which received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod for its IPO in October 2022, said the plan to halt the launch was due to market conditions.

“Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is in the process of becoming a listed entity and has filed its draft offer document with SEBI. The launch of the IPO is dependent on various factors including market conditions. The company is continuously evaluating the market conditions and will launch the IPO once the management deems appropriate,” said Singh.

Earlier, the lender had filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July 2021 to raise Rs 1,350 crore comprising a new issue worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for Rs 600 crore by its promoter Utkarsh Coreinvest.