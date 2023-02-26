 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Maximum temp settles at 32.3 degree C in Delhi

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

It was a warm day in Delhi on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 32.3 degree Celsius, seven notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 94 per cent and 40 per cent, it said.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky for Monday.