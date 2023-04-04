 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 score low safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Both the models scored zero stars for child occupant protection as per the Global NCAP's latest round of crash tests.

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP on Tuesday said it has given one- and two-star safety ratings for adult occupant protection to Maruti Suzuki India's popular models WagonR and AltoK 10, respectively after conducting crash tests.

Both the models scored zero stars for child occupant protection as per the Global NCAP's latest round of crash tests.

The company, however, said its vehicles meet India's crash safety regulations which are almost similar to the standards in Europe.

Global NCAP rates vehicles from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with a higher rating are considered safer for occupants.