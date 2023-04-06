 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Worst of FII outflows may be behind for now, experts say

Shivam Shukla
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

NSE data shows the DIIs bought shares worth Rs 83,199 crore in the first quarter of CY 2023. FIIs sold shares worth Rs 50,558 crore in the same period.

FII flows set to rise

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold around a net $8 billion of shares in the quarter gone by, but the worst may be behind Indian markets, said several market experts.

FIIs have already turned net buyers over the last couple of weeks. Foreign investors have been net buyers in the last five sessions, and with the recent panic over the banking crisis in the US and Europe abating, along with the Federal Reserve likely aiming to slow its pace of rate hikes, hope is that the trend of FII participation will continue.

Sanjeev Hota, Vice President and head of research at Sharekhan BNP Paribas, told Moneycontrol recently that he was reasonably optimistic on the outlook for Indian markets.

"FIIs are eventually going to return to India in overwhelming numbers and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) will continue to support the markets, which are backed by solid Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions" he stated.