Want to be the next Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Devina Mehra
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

If you want to internalise one RJ superpower, this is it: To understand and act on the fact that stock market returns are lumpy, not even.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has spoken about the unevenness of stock-market returns.

By DEVINA MEHRA

Everyone wants to emulate RJ...or at least his investment results.

One line that stood out for me from the recent book, 'The Big Bull of Dalal Street: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Made His Fortune' by Neil Borate, Aprajita Sharma and Aditya Kondawar was this: "Not every year I make money. I make money in spurts, like 1989-92, 2003-07, 2009-11. In 1994-99 I would not have made any trading income." — Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

