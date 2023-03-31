 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three pharma stocks heal the pain with up to 16% returns, boost hopes for more

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 01, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

Analysts have identified a common factor among the three firms that prompted investors to lap up their shares — their relatively low valuations over the past few months.

At a time when pharmaceutical companies have failed to attract investors due to weakening financials, three drugmakers — Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, and Zydus Lifesciences — have managed to achieve significant returns of 10-16 percent in the current year. This is noteworthy considering that the Nifty Pharma index has nosedived 15.5 percent in 2023.

However, when investors are on the hunt for sell-on-rise opportunities across the market amid expectations of muted returns in 2023, can these counters manage to fight the tide?

Let's examine what drove the strong outperformance of these stocks before we unlock their untapped potential for growth.

