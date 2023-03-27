Transparency and disclosure key to addressing risks to global financial stability, says IMF report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning that the risks to global financial stability have increased and called for greater vigilance. The IMF's report was published on Saturday and highlighted that the risks are mainly coming from the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economies around the world.

The report also highlighted that the global economic recovery has been uneven, with some countries and sectors recovering faster than others. This uneven recovery has led to growing economic imbalances and vulnerabilities, which could increase the risks of financial instability.

The IMF urged policymakers to take appropriate measures to mitigate these risks, including strengthening financial regulation and supervision, improving crisis management frameworks, and promoting greater transparency and disclosure.

The report also emphasized the need for countries to work together to address global challenges, such as climate change, cybersecurity, and the ongoing digital transformation of the economy. The IMF called for greater international cooperation and coordination to ensure that the benefits of these transformations are shared equitably and that the risks are appropriately managed. The IMF's warning comes at a time of heightened concern about the state of the global economy. Many countries are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, and there are fears that new variants of the virus could derail the fragile economic recovery.

In addition to the pandemic, there are also concerns about rising inflation, which could further destabilize the global economy. The IMF's report highlighted the need for policymakers to be vigilant about inflation risks, and to take appropriate measures to address them. The IMF's warning is a timely reminder that the global economy remains vulnerable and that policymakers must remain vigilant and take appropriate action to mitigate the risks. The IMF's report provides a roadmap for policymakers to address these risks and ensure that the global economic recovery is sustainable and inclusive. In essence, the IMF warned that the risks to global financial stability have increased, and called for greater vigilance. The report highlights the need for policymakers to take appropriate measures to mitigate these risks, including strengthening financial regulation and supervision, improving crisis management frameworks, and promoting greater transparency and disclosure. The report also emphasizes the need for countries to work together to address global challenges, such as climate change, cybersecurity, and the ongoing digital transformation of the economy. The IMF's warning is a timely reminder that the global economy remains vulnerable and that policymakers must remain vigilant and take appropriate action to ensure that the global economic recovery is sustainable and inclusive.

