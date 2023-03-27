 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transparency and disclosure key to addressing risks to global financial stability, says IMF report

Shivam Shukla
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

The report also highlighted that the global economic recovery has been uneven, with some countries and sectors recovering faster than others. This uneven recovery has led to growing economic imbalances and vulnerabilities, which could increase the risks of financial instability.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning that the risks to global financial stability have increased and called for greater vigilance. The IMF's report was published on Saturday and highlighted that the risks are mainly coming from the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economies around the world.

The IMF urged policymakers to take appropriate measures to mitigate these risks, including strengthening financial regulation and supervision, improving crisis management frameworks, and promoting greater transparency and disclosure.