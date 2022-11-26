 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge: An educator’s strategy to generate additional income for working professionals

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Nov 26, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

Delhi-based educator Rituraaj J focusses on deriving steady returns in minimal time while trying to avoid capital loss

It’s often said that intraday trading in the stock market is not something for those with day jobs. But there are always some people who find ways to overcome such constraints.

Rituraaj J (@simpletrades), a New Delhi-based corporate professional-turned-educator, has devised a setup that takes 15 to 30 minutes every day to generate consistent additional income every week by scalping Bank Nifty options.

Scalping refers to a day-trading strategy aimed at benefitting from small price movements.

“Being a working professional and officegoer, I had only limited time in the morning to take my trades and this is absolutely bang-on for busy people with limited time,” said Rituraaj, who prefers using only his first name. “It also works with people who do not want to risk huge capital in options trading, irrespective of buying or selling options.”

Initial mistakes

As with most successful traders, wisdom and risk management did not come without mistakes. Rituraaj’s fascination with the stock markets started with mutual funds in the early 2000s and soon developed into buying stocks on the basis of tips and recommendations.