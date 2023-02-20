 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Shree Cement, Ipca Laboratories, IndusInd Bank today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

Shree Cement climbed 2.5 percent to Rs 25,757, the highest closing level since May 2, 2022 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high formation for fifth consecutive session. It traded with above average volumes.

The market fell sharply from its high (18,135) on the Nifty50 to close flat with a positive bias last Thursday and, in the following session on February 17, the index succumbed to selling pressure, closing below psychological 18,000 mark.

But it managed to take a support at downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of December 1 (record high) last year and January 24 this year. Further it has crucial support in the 17,700-17,900 area. Hence, experts still hopeful that the Nifty may take out its January high soon.

The benchmark indices fell half a percent each with the Nifty50 closing at 17,944 and the BSE Sensex at 61,003, while the broader markets were also under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

