Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Rashtriya Chemicals, Poonawalla Fincorp, UPL today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers which rallied nearly 5 percent to Rs 112.4 and formed bullish candle which to some extent resembles bullish engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts after taking support at around Rs 105 or 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).

The market had a wonderful day on February 14 as equity benchmarks snapped a two-day downtrend and closed at a three-week high, tracking positive global cues. The northward journey in FMCG, technology, banking and financial services, metal and oil and gas stocks aided the rally.

The BSE Sensex jumped over 600 points to close above 61,000, and the Nifty50 gained nearly 160 points at 17,930, the highest closing level since January 24. The index has formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with a higher-high-higher-low formation.

The falling volatility also made bulls comfortable on Dalal Street. India VIX, the fear index declined by 1.66 percent from 13.68 level to 13.45 level.

But the broader markets remained under pressure for yet another session with negative breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell third of a percent and Smallcap 100 index was down fourth of a percent.