Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Nykaa, Welspun India, Tejas Networks today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

Bulls retained their tight control over Dalal Street for four days in a row, taking the benchmark indices to a four-week high on April 5, aided by FMCG, technology, pharma, banking & financial services, and select metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose nearly 600 points to 59,689 and the Nifty50 climbed around 160 points to 17,557 and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

But the broader markets were mixed in trade, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing flat, and Smallcap 100 index rising seven-tenth of a percent but the breadth remained very strong for yet another session. About three shares advanced for every falling share on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action included FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) which rallied nearly 8 percent to Rs 136.65 and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, after taking support at around Rs 121-122 levels in the previous session and defended the all-time low of Rs 120.70 on January 23 this year.