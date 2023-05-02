Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for EIH, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Punjab National Bank today

A run-up lasting five straight sessions helped the market close at a three-month high on the Nifty50 on April 28, backed by uptrend in all key sectors, with falling volatility to historical lows.

The BSE Sensex gained more than 460 points to 61,112, while the Nifty50 jumped 150 points to 18,065, the highest closing level since January 24, forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher tops higher bottoms for five days in a row.

Bank Nifty also formed bullish candlestick on the daily scale, as it closed with half a percent gains to close above 43,000 mark, the highest closing level since January 3.

The buying interest was also seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.2 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.83 percent on positive breadth.

Sunil Shankar Matkar