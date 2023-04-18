Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Nestle India, Aditya Birla Capital, Power Grid today

After a nine-day rally, the market closed in the red on the back of selling pressure in technology stocks, but the Bank Nifty outperformed them on April 17.

The BSE Sensex fell below the psychological 60,000 mark, shedding 520 points to 59,911, while the Nifty50 lost over 120 points to 17,707 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with long lower shadow but defended not only a downward sloping resistance trendline but also stayed above all key moving averages.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices performed much better than the benchmarks, rising 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent.

Stocks that we have selected for Trade Spotlight include Nestle India which was the third biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 4 percent to Rs 20,244, the highest closing level since December 22 last year and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe with strong volumes.

Sunil Shankar Matkar