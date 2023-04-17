 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for Welspun India, Graphite India, Eicher Motors today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

Eicher Motors jumped 2.7 percent to Rs 3,213 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe for third straight session, which resembles Three White Soldiers kind of pattern.

Smart recovery in the later part of the session helped the benchmark indices close higher for the ninth straight session on April 13, backed majorly by banking and financial services stocks.

The Bank Nifty itself clocked 1.38 percent or 575 points gain to close at 42,133, while the BSE Sensex added 38 points to 60,431.

The Nifty50 recovered around 100 points from day's low and closed with 16 points gains at 17,828, forming small bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with making higher tops higher bottoms for ninth consecutive session.

The broader markets also ended with moderate gains, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent gains respectively.