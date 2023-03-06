Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for Varun Beverages, State Bank of India, PB Fintech?

It was a strong day for the market on March 3, as the benchmark indices clocked the highest single day gains in nearly four months, backed by a rally in metals, banking and financial services, FMCG and oil and gas stocks.

The BSE Sensex surged 900 points or 1.53 percent to 59,809, while the Nifty50 jumped 272 points or 1.57 percent, the biggest single-day gains since November 11 last year, to 17,594, and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes and made higher high higher low formation.

The broader markets also participated in the run, but underperformed frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent as about two shares advanced for every declining share on the NSE.

Stocks that performed much better than broader markets included State Bank of India which climbed over 5 percent to Rs 561 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock has been making higher highs higher lows formation for third straight session, with getting back above 200-day EMA (exponential moving average - Rs 546) as well as 200-day SMA (simple moving average - Rs 542).

Sunil Shankar Matkar