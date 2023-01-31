 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What's your gameplan for Aegis Logistics, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Coforge?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

Mahindra CIE Automotive was the fourth gainer in Nifty500 index, rising nearly 7 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 385 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts which resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern formation.

The market snapped a three-day losing streak on the Nifty50 as bulls managed to win the battle with bears on January 30, but market participants maintained a state of caution ahead of the Union Budget and FOMC meet scheduled for February 1.

The BSE Sensex climbed 170 points to 59,500, while the Nifty50 gained 45 points to close at 17,649, after smartly defending 50 WEMA (weekly exponential moving average - 17,400) and 200 DEMA (daily exponential moving average 17,550), which both are expected to act as crucial support area for the index going forward.

The broader markets closed with moderate losses as breadth was in favour of bears. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.2 percent and Smallcap 100 index fell 0.1 percent.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included Aegis Logistics which was the biggest gainer in Nifty500 index, climbing nearly 12 percent to Rs 374, the highest closing level since July 9, 2021 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of June 11, 2021, and December 16, 2022.