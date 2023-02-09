Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Zomato, Max Financial Services, Nykaa on Thursday?

The market returned to its northward journey on February 8 after two days of correction, after the Monetary Policy Committee announced a smaller repo rate hike of 25 bps. The policy update was in line experts' expectations, while continuing focus on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target range going forward.

The Nifty50 climbed 150 points to 17,872, the highest closing level since January 25, 2023, and formed bullish candle on the daily timeframe, making higher high and higher low formation, while the BSE Sensex rose 378 points to 60,664.

The broader markets also joined the party on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.9 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, volatility dropped below 14 mark, forming a favourable trend for bulls.

Stocks that were active and performed far better than broader markets included new-age tech companies like Zomato and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa).

Sunil Shankar Matkar