 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with RCF, Havells India, Grindwell Norton on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

Grindwell Norton rose 2.6 percent to Rs 1,894 and formed bullish candle with making higher high higher low for third consecutive session. Also the stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 19, December 21, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

Bears turned stronger on January 4 and chased the benchmark indices down over 1 percent and wiped out all previous two-day gains in a single session. Banking and financial services, technology, metal, and auto stocks were the biggest drag.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 600 points to 60,657, while the Nifty50 declined nearly 190 points to 18,043 and formed a long, bearish candle on the daily charts but took support at the crucial 18,000 mark.

The broader markets also followed suit by correcting 1-odd percent, while the India VIX rise by 5.6 percent to 15.2 paved the way for bears.

Stocks that were in action and bucked the trend on Wednesday included Havells India which was the second biggest gainer in the futures and options segment, rising nearly 2 percent to Rs 1,149 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts for the second straight session with above-average volumes.

There was a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 1 and December 21 in the previous session and also the stock has seen a breakout of mother candle on higher side on Wednesday, indicating positive mood.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers shares gained more than 3 percent at Rs 135 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, recouping losses of previous two sessions. In fact, the bullish candle almost engulfed previous two bearish candles. Overall it has seen consolidation for fifth trading session after formation of robust bullish candle on December 28.