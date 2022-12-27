 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Poonawalla Fincorp, Kalyan Jewellers, PNB on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp surged 14 percent to Rs 280.5 and formed big bullish candle on the daily charts, in fact engulfing both previous red candles, with large volumes. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of big horizontal resistance trend line adjoining February 16 and December 23.

The market had a strong start to the monthly F&O expiry week on December 26 as the benchmark indices clocked more than 1 percent gains with the Nifty50 getting back above the psychological 18,000 mark, supported by short covering and value buying after recent sharp correction.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 700 points to 60,566, while the Nifty50 jumped over 200 points to 18,015, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts.

The broader markets performed much better than benchmarks on healthy breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rallied 2.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index jumped 3.8 percent as about six shares advanced for every declining share on the NSE.

Kalyan Jewellers India shares surged 13 percent to Rs 122, almost recouping previous day's losses and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts. On hourly charts, the stock has seen a nice breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line in last hour of trade on Monday. In previous session, the stock has taken a good support at Rs 104 level, the low point seen in the start of December month.

Punjab National Bank was also in action, gaining nearly 8 percent at Rs 53.50 and formed bullish engulfing kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock has seen a nice breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 15 and December 21.