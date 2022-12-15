 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST

RBL Bank shares rallied 6 percent to Rs 167.55 and formed big bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher highs higher lows for second consecutive session. The stock has seen a nice and decisive breakout of horizontal resistance trend line in the gap up opening on Wednesday.

The market traded higher throughout session and closed with moderate gains on December 14 ahead of weekly expiry and Fed meet outcome. After market hours on Wednesday, Federal Reserve raised interest rate by 50 bps to 4.25-4.50 percent and hinted for more rate hikes going ahead.

The BSE Sensex gained 145 points to 62,678, while the Nifty50 rose more than 50 points to 18,660, and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness and caution in the market going ahead.

The broader markets extended upward journey with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising six-tenth of a percent and seven-tenth of a percent respectively.

Stocks that were in action included PNB Housing Finance which jumped 8.6 percent to Rs 481, and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes and making higher highs higher lows for second straight session. The stock has given a breakout of slightly downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining February 16, October 27 and December 1 this year.

IDFC First Bank was also in focus, rising 4 percent to Rs 62.7 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. Also there was a break out of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining March 4, 2021, December 5, 2022 and December 6, 2022.