Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Navin Fluorine, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hikal on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International was the biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 5.56 percent to Rs 4,123.65, the highest closing level since December 26, 2022 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes. It has decisively broken consolidation range seen in last one week.

The southward journey in the benchmark indices continued for yet another session, but the market closed off the day's low due to a cut down in losses for support-based buying.

The Nifty50 fell near 17,750 but showed smart recovery in the last hour of trade and defended the 17,800 area. Finally, the index fell 38 points to close at 17,858, and formed bearish candle with long lower shadow which, to some extent, resembles a hammer kind of pattern formation, indicating potential bullish reversal in the market.

The BSE Sensex declined nearly 150 points to 59,958, while the Bank Nifty was down by 150 points to 42,082 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

Rail Vikas Nigam shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 75.80 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher high higher low for second consecutive session. The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints - December 14, 2022, January 6 and January 9, 2023, and also there was a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining November 29, 2022 and January 9, 2023, indicating positive bias.

Hikal was also in focus, climbing 1.7 percent to Rs 405.75 and formed bullish candle with long upper shadow, indicating sign of bearishness. The stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 3, January 6 and January 11, 2023. Also there was a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining December 8, 2022 and January 11, 2023.