 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with JustDial, Adani Green Energy, Triveni Turbine on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

Just Dial which saw strong gap up opening and was locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 644.30 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock has given a strong close above 200 DEMA (day exponential moving average - Rs 636) and seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line.

Representative image.

The market reversed some of its previous day's gains and fell third of a percent on January 16, forming bearish candle which, to some extent, resembles Dark Cloud Cover kind of pattern formation on the daily charts indicating weak sentiment at Dalal Street.

The selling pressure was seen in metal, private banks, financial services, and auto stocks, but buying in technology stocks limited losses.

The Nifty50 shed 62 points to 17,895, and the BSE Sensex declined 168 points to 60,093, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.24 percent and Smallcap 100 index slipped 0.07 percent.

However, stocks that were in action and bucked the trend included JustDial which saw strong gap up opening and was locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 644.30 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock has given a strong close above 200 DEMA (day exponential moving average - Rs 636) and seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining November 4, and December 19, 2022, indicating positive mood in the counter.

Adani Green Energy shares rallied 9 percent to Rs 2,089.8, forming robust bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes, making higher high higher low for second straight session. The buying interest was so strong that it has given a closing above all major moving averages - 50 DEMA, 100 DEMA and 200 DEMA in a single session. It has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints - August 23, September 30, November 9 and December 21, 2022.

Triveni Turbine was also in focus, rising nearly 7 percent to Rs 293, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher high higher low for fourth consecutive session. The stock has given a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 15 and December 22, 2022, and also horizontal resistance trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints - October 18, November 14, November 28, 2022 and January 13, 2023.