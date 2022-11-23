 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Easy Trip Planners, Bank of India, Castrol India on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

Castrol India was in focus, rising 3.5 percent to Rs 134.55, the highest closing level since November 15, 2021 and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes.

The market rebounded after three-day losses and clocked half-a-percent rally on November 22, backed by select banking and financial services, auto, technology, FMCG, metal and pharma stocks. The positive global cues also aided the rally.

The BSE Sensex rose over 270 points to 61,419, and the Nifty50 jumped more than 80 points to 18,244. The indices have seen the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The market breadth was in favour of bears, which resulted in mixed trend in broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained half-a-percent and Smallcap 100 index ended flat.

The volatility index reached 14-month low, making the trend more favourable for bulls. India VIX on Tuesday fell by 6.45 percent to 13.84, the lowest closing level since September 15, 2021.

Stocks that were in action included Easy Trip Planners, which rallied more than 19 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 68.4, continuing sharp uptrend for second consecutive session. The stock had a strong gap-up opening for yet another session and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes. Before this sharp up-move, the stock had seen consolidation for more than five-and-a-half months after falling sharply from its previous all-time high in May 2022.

Bank of India shares climbed more than 4 percent to Rs 80.45, the biggest closing level since June 28, 2021 and formed a bullish candle on the daily frame for the second consecutive session with good volumes. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining February 18 and November 9.