Trade Spotlight | What should you do with BHEL, Godrej Consumer Products, Max Financial Services on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

Max Financial Services jumped 3 percent to Rs 735.4 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, with higher high higher low formation for third straight session. In fact, it has been in an uptrend after break out of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 20 and December 19, 2022, on January 3.

The market fell sharply, but managed to recoup some of the losses in last hour of support-based buying on January 5. The hint of a likely continuity in aggressive stance by Fed officials in FOMC minutes to control inflation weighed on the sentiment.

Banking and financial services and technology stocks pulled the market down, but there was support by auto, FMCG, metal and pharma stocks.

The BSE Sensex declined more than 300 points to 60,353, while the Nifty50 slipped 51 points to 17,992 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow.

The broader markets also showed recovery in last hour of trade and outperformed benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up half a percent and the Smallcap 100 index ended flat with a positive bias.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included BHEL which gained 3.5 percent at Rs 81.95 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes with higher high higher low formation. The stock has seen a breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints - December 5, December 9, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

Godrej Consumer Products shares gained 3 percent at Rs 916.5 and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. In fact it has given a strong close above the median of previous large bearish candle of December 12. Also there was a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 9, 2022 and January 3, 2023.