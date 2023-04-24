 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | How should you trade in Mahindra Holidays, Chalet Hotels, Borosil Renewables

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

Borosil Renewables has decisively seen Flag pattern breakout on April 20 with 7 percent rally, followed by another 4 percent upside on April 21. The stock on both days has formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, getting back above 50 and 100-day EMA on closing basis and hitting 200-day EMA intraday on Friday.

It was yet another week of volatile and rangebound trade. The Nifty50 firmly held the 17,600 mark for the third consecutive session, closing 0.50 points down at 17,624 on Friday and formed a small bodied bearish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow and small upper shadow on the daily charts, but consistently taking support at long downward sloping resistance trendline as well as 200-day SMA (simple moving average 17,605).

The BSE Sensex rose 23 points to 59,655, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Auto, metal, select banking & financial services stocks were under pressure, whereas FMCG and technology stocks witnessed buying interest.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India which jumped 3.5 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 301 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with significantly higher volumes. The stock traded above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).