Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks, bulls await peak 18,300 to regain Dalal Street

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

After breaking out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart, Religare Enterprises is consolidating during last few days, indicating relative strength in the stock. Short and medium term trend remains positive as stock price is trading above all important moving averages.

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The market started off the first week of New Year 2023 on a disappointing note with the Nifty50 down 1.4 percent and decisively broke the psychological 18,000 mark in the week ended January 6 after Fed officials signalled an aggressive stance to control inflation.

The index closed at 17,859 after trading within the range of previous two weeks and formed a bearish candle on the weekly time frame, but has taken support at 17,750, which is expected to be a crucial support point for the current week beginning January 9, with the initial hurdle at 18,000, followed by 18,200 levels, experts said.

"As of now, we are still a bit hopeful of recovery; but in case the Nifty slides and sustains below 17,750, we must prepare for an extension of this corrective move towards 17,600 – 17,450 in the coming week," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.

On the flipside, he feels that in order to regain the strength, the Nifty must reclaim 18,000 first on a closing basis. The major trend-deciding level remains at 18,300, which would turn the tide once again in favour of bulls, he said.

The market expert advised traders to keep a close tab on all these scenarios. The only positive takeaway at the end of the week would be the resilience of the broader market, he feels.

Let's take a look at the top 10 trading ideas by experts for the next three-four weeks. Returns are based on the January 6 closing prices: