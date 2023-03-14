 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty respects 17,000, enters oversold territory after four-day correction

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

There seems to be some kind of bullish divergence in the price and indicator with the Nifty making a lower low and RSI making a higher low between February 28 and March 14, indicating a possibility of rebound in coming sessions, say experts

The Nifty50 closed at a fresh five-month low on March 14, continuing the downtrend for the fourth consecutive session as the global counterparts remained under pressure despite a plan to backstop Silicon Valley Bank depositors.

The index opened flat and climbed up to 17,225 but erased those gains in the initial hour of the trade itself. In the middle of trade, the index managed to recoup those losses but that also immediately failed and finally the index settled with 111 points loss at 17,043, the lowest closing level since October 13 last year. It has seen the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty50 managed to defend the psychological 17,000 mark and currently seems to be looking oversold with momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) at 33 levels. Also, there seems to be some kind of bullish divergence in the price and indicator with the Nifty making a lower low and RSI making a higher low between February 28 and March 14, indicating a possibility of a rebound in coming sessions, experts said.

All sectoral indices, barring pharma, closed in the red.