Technical View | Nifty hits 7-week high, may extend rally to 18,000

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

If the momentum remains strong then the next resistance level to watch out for would be 17,900-18,000, with support at 17,700-17,500 area, experts said

Market

The Nifty traded strong for yet another session and closed above 17,800 on April 12, helped by positive global cues and gains in technology, pharma auto and banking names.

After opening higher at 17,760, the index hit the day’s high of 17,826 in the afternoon. It settled 90 points higher at 17,812, its best closing since February 21. It formed a bullish candle on the daily charts and made higher highs and higher lows for the eighth consecutive session.

It also remained above the downward sloping resistance trendline for the second day and above all key moving averages, which is a positive sign.

If the momentum remains strong, the next resistance will be 17,900-18,000 and support at 17,700-17,500, experts said.