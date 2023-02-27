 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Hammer pattern, experts say bullish reversal possible

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

For the Nifty, 17,500-17,600 will act as a resistance. Support is at 17,300-17,350, a break on either side can give a clear direction to the market, say experts

The Nifty traded lower for the seventh day but managed to narrow losses in last-hour buying to close 73 points down at 17,393 on February 27.

The index, which opened lower and remained under pressure throughout the session,  formed a bearish candle with a long lower shadow, which resembled Hammer pattern formation on the daily charts.

A hammer pattern in the downtrend generally indicates a bullish reversal. The index, which slipped below the 200-day moving average (17,376), the budget day's low of 17,353 and sank to the day's low of 17,299, managed to hold them at close, with both acting as good support levels.

For the index, 17,500-17,600 will act as resistance. The level of 17,300-17,350 will act as a support zone and a break on either side will give a clear direction to the market, experts said.