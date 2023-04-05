 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock: Sensex up 582 points, Nifty around 17,550 ahead of RBI policy

Rakesh Patil
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index added 1 percent.

After a muted start, the bulls took full control and extended the gains as the day progressed

The Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session on April 5, supported by capital goods, FMCG and information technology shares.

At close, the Sensex was up 582.87 points or 0.99 percent at 59,689.31, while the Nifty gained 159 points or 0.91 percent at 17,557.

After a muted start, the bulls took full control and extended the gains as the day progressed, with Sensex inching closer to 60,000 and Nifty above 17,550, intraday.

Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy Committee (MPC) is going to announce their decision on interest rates tomorrow.