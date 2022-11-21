 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex sheds 518 points on profit booking, Nifty below 18,200

Rakesh Patil
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.4 percent, while energy, pharma, auto, metal, and information technology indices shed 0.5-1 percent

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower as the profit booking continued for the third consecutive session on November 21 amid mixed global cues and selling across the sectors barring in PSU banks.

At close, the Sensex was down 518.64 points, or 0.84 percent, at 61,144.84, and the Nifty was down 147.70 points, or 0.81 percent, at 18,160.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started the week on a weaker note and extended losses as the day progressed to finish near the day’s low.

"The Nifty started lower following weak global cues and remained sideways during the day. On the lower end, it slipped towards the previous swing high (18100)," says Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The trend looks a bit weak with a rounding top formation on the daily timeframe. The bearish crossover in RSI with a negative divergence suggests weak momentum, he said.

"Going forward, 18,100 may provide immediate support below which the index may drift down towards 17,750. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,200/18,450," De said.