 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end with moderate gains ahead of Fed rate decision

Rakesh Patil
Mar 22, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

On the sectoral front, pharma index added 1 percent and PSU Bank index was up 0.8 percent.

Indian equity indices ended higher for the second consecutive session, but with moderate gains amid volatility on March 22 as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later tonight.

At close, the Sensex was up 139.91 points or 0.24 percent at 58,214.59, and the Nifty was up 44.40 points or 0.26 percent at 17,151.90.

After a positive start, the market erased most of the early gains but remained in the green territory throughout the session amid volatility. Buying was seen in the auto, bank and pharma names.

Also Read - Gold outshines equities in FY23 amid banking crisis, geopolitical tensions