Taking Stock | Volatility sweeps market on weekly expiry; indices end in the red

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Banking & Financials along with the IT were the top drags of the day while FMCG, Auto and Pharma were the top gainers

After opening on a strong note, the Indian indices ended the volatile day in the red as recessionary fears after US Fed’s meeting returned to haunt markets.

At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 304 points or 0.5 percent at 60,353 while the Nifty lost 51 points or 0.3 percent to close the day under 18,000 at 17,992.

The markets opened on a solid note in the morning, following a strong close of the US markets as well as largely positive cues from other Asian players. However, volatility gripped the markets on weekly expiry and weak opening in European markets added to the negative sentiments.

The US Fed in its meeting yesterday indicated strongly that the interest rates would remain elevated for longer than anticipated earlier. Though the hike announced of 50 bps was already priced in, market participants were looking for hints about the possible pause in interest rate hikes. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find anything positive in the details released by the US Fed.

“Globally, investors are digesting the FOMC minutes with stock markets trading lower revealing that the Fed officials' are determined to tame inflation by maintaining its aggressive stance”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The Banking & Financials along with the IT were the top drags of the day with Banks losing close to one percent and IT losing half a percent in today’s session.