Taking Stock | Sensex falls 215 points, Nifty below 18,600 amid volatility after RBI rate hike

Rakesh Patil
Dec 07, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance and IndusInd Bank were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Asian Paints, BPCL, HUL, Larsen and Toubro

The Indian equity market continued to remain under pressure for the fourth straight session on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India raised the interest rates for the fifth consecutive time in this calendar year, continuing its fight against inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 215.68 points, or 0.34 percent, at 62,410.68, and the Nifty was down 82.30 points, or 0.44 percent, at 18,560.50.

Earlier in the day, the RBI's monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 bps as expected to 6.25 percent and maintained the stance at “withdrawal of accommodation”.

The market started on a cautious note ahead of the meeting and slipped into negative terrain after the policy announcement to remain rangebound through the session. Last-hour selling pushed the indices to near the day’s low.

"As the economy deals with the global headwinds, the RBI has become more realistic, lowering FY23 GDP growth forecast from 7 percent to 6.8 percent," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"The focus remains on fighting inflation which will lead to an increase in interest rates in the future. Along with a global slowdown, corporate earnings forecasts for H2FY23 and FY24 can downgrade. The market is currently trading at premium valuations, a slowing earnings growth will impact market sentiment."