Taking Stock | Market loses steam on lack of fresh triggers, Nifty settles at 18,344

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

At close, the 30-share pack Sensex recovered slightly from the day’s lows and settled 230 points or 0.37 percent lower at 61,751 while the broader Nifty slipped 65.8 points or 0.36 percent to 18,344.

Titan Company, M&M, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospital and Eicher Motors were the top losers on the Nifty, with each losing between 1.75 to 2.36 percent.

The Indian equity market looked indecisive on November 17 for a major part of the day but came under heavy selling pressure at the fag-end of the weekly expiry session that dragged the indices lower by nearly 0.4 percent.

Earlier, the benchmarks opened flat with a negative bias tracking weak Asian peers as US markets ended in the red the previous day.

According to experts, with the end of the earnings season, markets are looking for fresh triggers to give them direction while the comments by the US Fed members are not giving any clear indication about any shift in the Fed’s stance towards the magnitude of interest rate hikes in the upcoming rate-setting meetings.

“Global markets have recently surged on expectations that the Fed may scale back its aggressive rate hike schedule in reaction to easing US inflation statistics, but, the euphoria was, however, dashed by better US retail sales in October and aggressive remarks from Fed officials”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The domestic market moved in tandem with the trend and as the domestic market got more expensive, FIIs were seen being cautious, added Nair.