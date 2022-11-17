Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 17

The benchmark indices ended the November 17 session lower amid volatility. The Sensex closed 247.10 points, or 0.40 percent, down at 61,733 while the Nifty lost 76.30 points to end at 18,333.40.

One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 536.60 | The scrip tumbled over 10 percent after around 29.50 million shares, accounting for a 4.5 percent stake, of the Paytm parent changed hands, according to Bloomberg. Details of the buyers and sellers, however, were not known. Bloomberg had earlier reported that Japan's SoftBank was looking to sell $215 million worth of shares in Paytm as the fintech's lock-in for pre-IPO investors would end this week. The Japanese investor is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 555 to Rs 601.45 apiece, at a discount of up to 7.72 percent to the current market price, it said.

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 324.45 | The share price ended in the green on November 17. The company said the Board of Directors had approved a second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 a share ie 775% on the face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23.

CMS Info Systems | CMP: Rs 345.80 | The stock gained over 3 percent after Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 30.01 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 333.05 a share. Promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited was the seller, offloading almost the same number of shares at the same price. Sion had a 63.01% shareholding in the company as of September 2022.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 53.15 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company said that the Reserve Bank of India gave DSP Investment Managers Private Ltd the nod to acquire a 9.99% stake in the company. The proposed acquisition by DSPIM would be consequent to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Equitas Holdings Limited with the bank taking effect.

Timken India Limited | CMP: Rs 3,506 | The stock hit 20 percent upper circuit after the bearings manufacturer said it would set up a new facility at Bharuch in Gujarat to make spherical roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings and components.

Mold-Tek Packaging | CMP: Rs 858 | The scrip ended in the green after the firm received a “Letter of Award” (LOA) from Grasim Industries Limited- Birla Paints Division, for the supply of packing materials. A co-located facility would be set up by the company at Cheyyar near Chennai to cater to their demands. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year 2025 and shall call for an investment of Rs 30 crores approximately.

Usha Martin | CMP: Rs 131.40 | The share price shed over 3 percent after promoter Peterhouse Investments & PACs sold 4 lakh shares in Usha Martin through an open market transaction on November 15. With this, their shareholding in the company stands at 1.32%, down from 1.45%.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 422.90 | The stock price shed 2 percent after Thierry Bolloré, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR ), tendered his resignation on November 16 due to personal reasons. According to a statement released by Tata Motors, Bolloré would be leaving the company on December 31, 2022.

Bikaji Foods International | CMP: Rs 320.90 | The share price ended in the green on November 17. Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired 17.45 lakh shares in Bikaji Foods International at an average price of Rs 324.5 a share. Bikaji Foods International made an impressive debut on the bourses on November 16, with the shares closing 5.8 percent higher at Rs 317.45.