 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock: Market falls for third straight day, IT stocks continue to weigh heavy

Rakesh Patil
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

HCL Technologies, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers. BPCL, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and M&M gained the most

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.

In a volatile session, the Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the third straight day on April 19 amid selling in information technology (IT), power and financial names.

At close, the Sensex was down 159.21 points, or 0.27%, at 59,567.80 and the Nifty was down 41.40 points, or 0.23%, at 17,618.80.

After a flat start, the market extended losses as the day progressed, dragging the Nifty below the psychologically vital 17,600 mark but some last-hour buying helped the indices close off the day’s low.

Stocks and Sectors