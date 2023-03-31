 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market ends FY23 on a high; Sensex up 1,031 points, Nifty above 17,300

Rakesh Patil
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Top gainers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance

The Indian benchmark indices posted healthy gains on the last day of the financial year 2022-23 and extended the winning streak to the second day, closing more than a percent higher on March 31.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,031.43 points, or 1.78 percent, at 58,991.52, and the Nifty was up 279.10 points, or 1.63 percent, at 17,359.80.

The market opened gap-up on supportive global cues and extended the gains as the day progressed, with the Sensex crossing 59,000 and the Nifty inching towards 17,400 on across-the-board buying.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty added 2.5 percent each but remained flat for the month of March.