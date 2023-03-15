 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB collapse not a Bear Stearns moment, it’s more of an IL&amp;FS moment, says Mark Matthews

Nandita Khemka
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

The chief of investment research adds that US CPI may come down to 5.3 percent in March; expects Fed rate cut in second half of 2023

Mark Matthews of Julius Baer

Mark Matthews, head of investment research at Bank Julius Baer, believes that big lenders will stand to benefit from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse as deposits will move from smaller banks to the bigger ones. Fears of contagion or a 2008-like crisis may be overstated even if more skeletons tumble out of closets in the aftermath of the SVB meltdown.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Matthews said there is no need to panic because all deposits, even those above $250,000, have been guaranteed, which was not the case with Bear Stearns back in 2008. He also said that it remains to be seen whether the US Federal Reserve will take its foot off the pedal when it comes to its fight against inflation but the odds of a 500basis point rate hike next week are low and that he is factoring in a 25-basis point hike this time around. He expects the Fed to start cutting rates in the second half of the current year.

Here are the edited excerpts of the conversation.