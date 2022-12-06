 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sula Vineyards set for IPO launch on December 12

Ashwin Mohan
Dec 06, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Sula Vineyards is considered a "category creator" and once the listing plans fructify, it would arguably be the first IPO in India by a pure play wine manufacturer

India's largest wine maker Sula Vineyards is all set to launch its initial public offering between Dec 12-14, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Sula Vineyards is considered a "category creator" and once the listing plans fructify, it would arguably be the first IPO in India by a pure play wine manufacturer.

"The issue will open for anchor investors on Dec 9 and will be open for the public from Dec 12 to Dec 14," said one of the persons above.

"Sula Vineyards is looking to raise around Rs 950 crs to Rs 1000 crs via the IPO which consists solely of an OFS component," a second person told Moneycontrol.

Both the persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity. Moneycontrol could not elicit an immediate comment from Sula Vineyards.

To be sure, according to the DRHP of Sula Vineyards which was filed in July, the size of the offer for sale component is up to 25,546,186 equity shares.