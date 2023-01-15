 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Straddle or Strangle? Which Options strategies could help protect investments in the current scenario

Kavitha Subramanian
Jan 15, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Whether the volatility is high or low, non-directional strategies offer unique Options trading opportunities. These strategies win regardless of how the underlying moves, or not.

The Nifty VIX (volatility index) is often inversely related to the Nifty 50. When the Nifty falls dramatically, volatility increases. When the Nifty has record positive performance, volatility decreases. Interestingly, when the VIX is at its highs and lows, there tends to be lower Options trading volume.

Traders who only focus on bullish or bearish outcomes limit  themselves  to profiting solely from directional Options trading strategies. These are exactly what they sound like – strategies that win based on the trader being correct on the direction of the underlying index’s (or stock’s) movement.

For example, if the trader believes that the underlying will move up, the preferred Options trading strategy could be a long call Option or long bull Call spread. On the other hand, if the trader believes that the underlying will move down, the preferred Options trading strategies could be a long Put option or long bear Put spread.

But whether the VIX is high or low, there are unique Options trading opportunities that emerge in the form of non-directional trading strategies. An alternative to directional Options trading strategies, these strategies win regardless of how the underlying moves, or not; the direction doesn’t matter. Further, there are opportunities to purchase low-cost equity hedging which could reduce your downside risk should a stock that you own dramatically drop in price.

Opportunities in flat markets

The price of an Option is based on the time to expiry, the price of the underlying, the strike price, the volatility, and the prevailing interest rate. When market volatility is low, then the price to purchase Options – both Calls and Puts – is less expensive than when volatility is high.