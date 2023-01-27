 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Stock Market News: In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex tanked 774 points to 60,205, while the Nifty50 plunged 226 points to 17,892. The market was closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day.

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 74 points.

The market is expected to open in the green on January 27 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 74 points.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex tanked 774 points to 60,205, while the Nifty50 plunged 226 points - the biggest loss in a day since December 23 (2022) - to 17,892 and formed long bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation, indicating negative mood among market participants. The market was closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,849, followed by 17,789, and 17,789. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,043, followed by 18,103 and 18,201.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: